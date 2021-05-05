ALLY Price Tops $0.0015 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 99.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, ALLY has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. ALLY has a market cap of $3.36 million and $60,978.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.68 or 0.00846328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.49 or 0.09491645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044289 BTC.

About ALLY

ALY is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.