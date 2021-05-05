Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.18

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.18 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 9663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,425 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 611,640 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

