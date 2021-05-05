Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Raised to $45.00 at Desjardins

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APYRF. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of APYRF opened at $35.34 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $35.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

