Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.80

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 39899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMOT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $514.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

