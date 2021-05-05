AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ACV traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. 30,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,269. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

