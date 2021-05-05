Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.00. 256,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,727. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

