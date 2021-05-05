Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Raised to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,691. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alkermes by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

