Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,286 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $227.90 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $616.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.78.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.