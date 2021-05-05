Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,184,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.78. The stock has a market cap of $617.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $194.03 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

