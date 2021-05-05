Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$625.96 million.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$16.85 and a 12-month high of C$22.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CSFB set a C$17.50 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.25.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.