Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

