Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $570.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $15.95.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.