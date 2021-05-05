Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.10 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $16.83 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.81 or 0.00497732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00221522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.00200431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010752 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars.

