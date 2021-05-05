Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

AIN opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $92.42. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Albany International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 101,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

