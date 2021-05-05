Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKUS. Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. Akouos has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Akouos by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Akouos by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akouos by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Akouos by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Akouos by 63.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

