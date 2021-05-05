AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANTE opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. AirNet Technology has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

