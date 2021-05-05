Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

ACDVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 186,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.71.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

