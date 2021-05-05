AidCoin (AID) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, AidCoin has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $22,058.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00084676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00068017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.73 or 0.00823806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00100035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.75 or 0.09483073 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00044219 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AID is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.