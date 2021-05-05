Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$99.33.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$81.66 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$69.14 and a 12 month high of C$117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.53. The company has a market cap of C$19.85 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$78.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,627,626.75. Insiders purchased 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 in the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

