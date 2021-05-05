Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $85.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 35.06% from the company’s current price.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.03.

NYSE:A opened at $130.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $74.83 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after buying an additional 210,462 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,864,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

