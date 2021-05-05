Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) rose 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 50 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

ARGKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Peel Hunt raised Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aggreko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

