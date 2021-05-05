Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.91. 93,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,846,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

