Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stake Cut by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 42.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFMD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

