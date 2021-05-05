Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,442 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 954,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,867 shares during the period. Security Asset Management grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 43.2% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.3% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

KO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 257,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,926,988. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

