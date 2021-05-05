Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,853 shares of company stock valued at $36,918,088. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.09. 134,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,646. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.