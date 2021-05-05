Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,184,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $20.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,375.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,193. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,207.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,932.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

