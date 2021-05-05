Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 59 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $236.70.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.