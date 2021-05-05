Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 988,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,509,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 313,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARPO opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.