AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,188 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $188.52 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

