AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,748 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

