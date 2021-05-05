AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Entergy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

