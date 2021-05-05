AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after buying an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.