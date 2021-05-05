AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $293,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $181.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.34 and its 200 day moving average is $167.97.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

