AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 318 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 58.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 605.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,578.7% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.