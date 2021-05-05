Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,680. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $234.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

