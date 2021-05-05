Adient (ADNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Adient to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE ADNT opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. Adient has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.
