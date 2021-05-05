Adient (ADNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Adient to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE ADNT opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. Adient has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.