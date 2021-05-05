ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADBRI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ADBRI stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. ADBRI has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

