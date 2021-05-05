AdaptHealth (AHCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

