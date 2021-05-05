Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Gap Down to $191.71

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $191.71, but opened at $186.89. Acuity Brands shares last traded at $186.92, with a volume of 74 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.78.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

