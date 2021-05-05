Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $88.69, but opened at $93.18. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $91.47, with a volume of 444,165 shares trading hands.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

