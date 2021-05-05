Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 137,748 shares.The stock last traded at $15.55 and had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

