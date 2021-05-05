Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:ACHL) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 10th

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:ACHL) quiet period will end on Monday, May 10th. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares had issued 9,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $175,500,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ACHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

ACHL opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

