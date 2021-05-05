Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,960,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.