Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.21

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.21 and last traded at C$21.20, with a volume of 20764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADN shares. CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acadian Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is currently 87.68%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

