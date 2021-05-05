Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $70.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

ACHC stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 347,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $17,179,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

