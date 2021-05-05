Abiomed, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Abiomed in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $305.00 on Monday. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in Abiomed by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

