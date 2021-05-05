AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Boosted by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.