A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ronald D. Brown Sells 12,000 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after purchasing an additional 254,238 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after purchasing an additional 145,491 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

