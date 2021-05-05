99 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $330.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.36 and a 200-day moving average of $317.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $215.99 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

