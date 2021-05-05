888’s (EIHDF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of 888 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

EIHDF stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. 888 has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

